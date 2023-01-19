scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Father, 2 sons held for ‘chopping off wrists’ of 30-yr-old man in Surat

Farid, who escaped from the spot, intimated the victim's brother Anil Patel alias Annu, who rushed Rony to a private hospital at Udhna Darwaja. Currently, Rony is in a stable condition, said Salabatpura police inspector BR Rabari.

The trio attacked Rony with swords and knives and chopped off his wrists before fleeing. (Representational/File)
Father, 2 sons held for 'chopping off wrists' of 30-yr-old man in Surat
A man and his two sons were arrested Wednesday after they allegedly attacked and chopped off both wrists of a 30-year-old youth from a rival gang over a financial dispute at Salabatpura in Surat.

According to the police complaint, Rony alias Rohit Patel (30), a resident of the Rail Rahat colony in Mandarwaja area, was returning home on a bike with his friend Farid Shaikh Monday night when they were intercepted by Kishan alias Kanji Gilator (43), and his two sons—Rohit Gilator (23) and Vishal Gilator (20), near his house.

The trio attacked Rony with swords and knives and chopped off his wrists before fleeing. Farid, who escaped from the spot, intimated the victim’s brother Anil Patel alias Annu, who rushed Rony to a private hospital at Udhna Darwaja. Currently, Rony is in a stable condition, said Salabatpura police inspector BR Rabari.

According to sources, Annu had lent money to Kanji a few months ago but the latter was unable to repay. Annu and Rony, who regularly demanded the money from Kanji, allegedly threatened him a few days ago. In retaliation, Kanji hatched the plan to attack Rony. Both parties were involved in gambling and bootlegging, the police said. A complaint was lodged at the Salabatpura police station Tuesday. Offences under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) were registered against the accused.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 06:09 IST
