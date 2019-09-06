Coming to Surat, an event that can take wind out of all other events

It might be the last ‘skill’ you would expect to compete one, but a ‘fart competition’ is being organised in Surat on September 22. Despite the awkward sound of the contest, organisers are expecting 200 participants from different states and metro cities across the country.

The fart competition is the brainchild of Mul Sanghavi and his friend Yatin Sanghavi, both residents of Surat who are into event management. The judges of the event will be two radio jockeys of Surat.

Talking to the Indian Express, Yatin said: “this is for the first time such an event is taking place in India. Such events used to take place in UK and USA.The idea of organising such an event came into my mind while watching a movie at home, when my loud fart attracted everybody’s attention. So I thought why not organise such a competition in Surat.”

Sources said that the competition is divided into four segments, the longest fart, the loudest fart, smelliest fart, and musical fart (special type of sound). Till now over 20 participants had registered themselves for this event depositing Rs. 100 as registration fees. The organisers are hoping that over 200 participants from across India have shown interest in participating in this event.

The organisers will give away trophies and prizes to the winners and plan to record the entire event. Whether they will be able to pull in a crowd remains to be seen.