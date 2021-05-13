Farmers to protest seeking rollback of fertiliser prices

The Indian Express had already reported that a 50 kilogram-bag of DAP that was priced at Rs 1,200, now costs Rs 1,900 and the prices of fertilisers like NPK has also shot up by 53 per cent (Express File Photo)

Farmers in Gujarat are expected to protest against the state government on May 19, demanding a rollback of fertiliser prices ahead of this year’s Kharif season.

“Farmers from different parts of the state have been sending emails to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s office, expressing their displeasure regarding the hike in fertiliser prices. On May 19, farmers will observe a day-long fast in protest. As Covid restrictions are in place, there will be no public gatherings,” said Sagar Rabari, head of Kisan Ekta Manch.

Prices of key fertilisers, like Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) which is used during sowing, have seen a 58 per cent jump this year. The Indian Express had already reported that a 50 kilogram-bag of DAP that was priced at Rs 1,200, now costs Rs 1,900 and the prices of fertilisers like NPK has also shot up by 53 per cent.

“Farmers associated with Kisan Ekta Manch in Gir Somnath, Surendranagar, Bhavnagar, Mehsana, Junagadh and other districts have also sent memorandums to the respective district collectors. If the prices of fertilisers are not rolled back, we will be forced to come out on the streets,” Rabari added.

On Thursday, the state government said that it will continue to provide Narmada water for summer crop till June 30, 2021. The water level in Sardar Sarovar dam has reached 123.38 meters and water for irrigation and drinking purposes will be supplied Narmada canal network, Fatehwadi and Kharicut canal network, Sujalam Sufalam and SAUNI Yojana.

This year, according to the state government’s directorate of agriculture, 9.6 lakh hectares has been sown with summer crop which is 26 per cent more than the three year average for the summer season.