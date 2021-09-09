Farmers’ income increased due to efforts by BJP govt in Gujarat: Patel

Due to various efforts by successive BJP governments in Gujarat, the annual agriculture income of the state farmers that was Rs 7,000-Rs 8,000 crore during the Congress regime has increased to Rs 1.40 lakh crore, said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Thursdsay.

Participating in a ground-breaking ceremony for a new building of Viramgam APMC in Ahmedabad district, Patel said, “During the times of Congress governments (in Gujarat), the annual income of all the farmers was Rs 7,000-8,000 crore; whatever they might sow… That increased to Rs 1.40 lakh crore last year.”

The deputy CM cited a number of initiatives by the BJP governments in Gujarat, mainly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on water management when he was the chief minister of the state, and attributed the completion of Narmada Yojana as Modi’s best work.

Through initiatives such as the Narmada Yojana, Sujalam Sufalam Yojana for North Gujarat, SAUNI Yojana for Saurashtra and building of check dams, Modi helped increase farmers’ income in the state, Patel said. Since all these initiatives resulted in availability of water for agriculture purpose, farmers could harvest two crops in a year, while land prices also shot up significantly, he added.

Finding its current premises insufficient to meet with the requirement of farmers’ rush, authorities of the Viramgam APMC have bought 11 bigha land to build a new building, Patel said.

The ground-breaking ceremony of the proposed building was held in the presence of the deputy CM along with other leaders of the APMC and Viramgam region. During his speech, Patel also announced to sanction a road to the proposed building of the APMC at an estimated cost of Rs 2.5 crore.