Gujarat confidential: Narrow Margin

Farmer leader and president of Gujarat Khedut Samaj, Jayesh Patel, who spearheaded the protest against the bullet train and express highway projects in Gujarat, lost the post of chairman of Paal Group Cooperative Cotton Sellers Society Limited by a narrow margin against Naresh Patel in the election on Sunday. Jayesh, who has been holding the post for long, got 1,638 out of a total of 3,468 votes, while Naresh Patel got 1,717 votes — a margin of 79 votes. The body purchases paddy from farmers and sells it in the market. “This will not affect our work for the farmers. I have got a good number of votes,” said Jayesh.

Miffed Corporator

On the second day of the nine-day events to mark the five years of Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat state government in Vadodara, BJP corporator Kalpesh Patel got into an argument with VMC officials for not giving him a seat on the stage, where party MLA Manisha Vakil was the chief guest. “He accused the officers for inviting him to the event to intentionally disrespect him,” a VMC official said. However, a senior party leader said, “We have learnt to ignore Patel’s outbursts. He is short-tempered and he did not even respect that Manisha Vakil was on the stage. The VMC handled the situation, we are told.” Patel had caused major embarrassment to the party last year when he pulled down his trousers at a ward office over disagreement with a VMC official.