Farmer injured in suspected leopard attack dies in Rajkot

A FARMER who was injured in a suspected leopard attack at Vijapdi village of Amreli district, succumbed while undergoing treatment in Rajkot civil hospital May 13, a forest officer said.

Lalaji Vala (55), a farmer in Vijapdi village of Amreli’s Savarkundla, was found injured on his agricultural farm on May 12. “He and his son were working on their farm but the son left for their home in the village to fetch the father lunch. However, when the son came back, the father was found unconscious with multiple injuries on his body. The farmer died while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Rajkot,” Kaplil Bhatia, range forest officer (RFO) of Savarkundla range in Gir (east) wildlife division said on Friday.

“The nature of his injuries suggested it must have been caused by a leopard. We also found pugmarks of leopard near the place where the farmer was found injured,” Bhatia said, adding they were waiting for post-mortem of Vala to ascertain the exact cause of his death.

The attack on Vala came three days after eight-year-old Payal Devka, daughter of migrant agricultural labourers, was attacked and killed by a leopard in Nesdi village of Savarkundla taluka in the early hours of Saturday.

This is the ninth human death in man-animal conflict in Gir landscape in five months. Seven of these deaths have been caused in conflict with leopards while two in encounters with Asiatic lions . Due to increasing incidents of man- animal conflicts, the state government has launched Kisan Suryodaya Yojana to supply electricity to farmers during daytime and some of the villages have been covered under the scheme.