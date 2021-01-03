Gujarat: Farmer dies by suicide after PMAY application ‘not sanctioned’

A 70-year-old farmer died by suicide on Bakor taluka panchayat office premises in Mahisagar Saturday allegedly as his application for a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) had not been sanctioned for the past five years, police said.

Balwant Charan, a resident of Vandarved village under Khanpur taluka, allegedly hanged himself around noon, shortly after he dialed the emergency helpline number ‘112’ and said he was taking the step as he was “tired of visiting the panchayat office”. Police said Charan hanged himself from the third floor staircase of the panchayat taluka office, which was open on Saturday.

Police Sub Inspector M B Vacchani of Bakor taluka police station said, “Charan called on ‘112’ helpline number to say he was tired of visiting the panchayat office but his work was not getting done. However, he did not share any specific details about his application at the panchayat office nor did he name anyone in particular as responsible for his death. As of now, we have lodged an accidental death in the matter but if anyone is found responsible, action will be taken under IPC section 306 for abetment to suicide.”

Charan’s son Rajendra spoke told The Indian Express, “My father and I farm together. Recently, due to financial distress, we sold a part of our land to arrange for a house. My father had been trying to get a house under PM Awas Yojana for the last five years. His name was sanctioned in the list of recipients but he never received it. He had tried to file an online application also but did not get any reply in the last five-six months and that is why he was visiting the panchayat office for updates.”

On Saturday, Charan left the house saying that he was visiting the panchayat office, however, around 12.30 pm his son was informed that his father had died by suicide.