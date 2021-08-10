Farmer activist Sagar Rabari joins AAP: ‘Only party that can offer alternate governance’

Farmer activist and former secretary of Khedut Samaj Gujarat (KSG) Sagar Rabari joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, claiming he is joining a “political party for the first time in his 37 years of work” ahead of 2022 Assembly elections.

Rabari, 53, who is currently the founding president of Khedut Ekta Manch, joined AAP Gujarat at the party’s headquarters in Ahmedabad on Monday in presence of senior leaders such as Isudan Gadhvi and Kishore Desai.

“Today it is a matter of joy for the AAP because a person who has fought for the rights of farmers over the years, who is known popularly as an expert on the issues Gujarat farmers face, has joined our party. Rabari needs no introduction and this is for the first time in his 37 years of work in public sphere, that he has joined a political party. This shows that AAP is a party with a change and we offer an alternative to good people who want to challenge the nefarious elements in politics,” said Gadhvi.

“For the past 37 years, I have fought in front of the establishment with an aim to change the system for farmers… Understanding that to change the system, one has to enter the system, I have taken the decision to join AAP on the occasion of World Tribals Day as well as August Kranti Day on Monday. It was on August 9 that Gandhiji had given the slogan ‘Angrezo Bharat Chhodo’ for the British regime to leave India and similarly, today I have joined AAP with the intent to remove BJP from Gujarat. I have joined AAP because I have found its workers on the same wavelength of ideology and AAP is the only party that can offer the alternate governance system that the people want,” said Rabari .

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to welcome Rabari in his party. “President of Khedut Ekta Manch, a person struggling for farmers’ rights for over 37 years and influenced from JP Andolan, Sagar Rabari has today joined AAP for systemic change and building Gujarat of dreams…”