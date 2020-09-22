Farm Bills historic, Congress misleading farmers, says Paatil

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil. (File)

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil on Monday said that the passing of two farm Bills in Rajya Sabha is a historic and revolutionary step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of farmers that aims at doubling their income.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Paatil lashed out at the Congress stating that instead of welcoming the Bills which are beneficial to millions of farmers, the party is misleading farmers by creating various misconceptions for its own political gain.

“The agriculture reform Bills have only taken into account the interests of the farmers and have not added anything to their detriment. The procurement system based on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops will remain the same but the Congress is working to provoke farmers by spreading lies in this regard,” Paatil said.

The Rajya Sabha had on Sunday passed the two farm bills — The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020— amid a major ruckus by the Opposition parties.

“Now the farmers of the country will be able to sell their produce not only in the local Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) but in any corner of the country. Due to healthy competition among traders, farmers will get a fair price for his produce. Provision has also been made where traders will have to pay the farmers within three days after purchasing the produce, which will directly benefit them,” he added.

The intermediaries have come to an end and the farmers are getting full amount of assistance directly through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), he said.

The BJP’ state president said that there is no provision of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the Bills at the moment.

“These Bills have not been brought up suddenly, but were prepared for over the last one-and –a-half years,” he added.

When asked the reason for not holding discussions over the Bills with the stakeholders before approving, Paatil said, “There is no such platform to discuss or debate the Bills in advance. This is a healthy system. Also, if that is done in advance, those against the reforms can create misunderstandings among public.”

The Bills have been introduced keeping in view the suggestions of the Swaminathan Commission as well as adding other provisions in the interest of farmers, he added.

“Under PM Kisan Yojana, Rs 5,000 crore has been directly credited to farmers’ accounts through DBT. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the intermediaries have come to an end. During the Congress government in the year 2009-10, the country’s agriculture budget was Rs 15,000 crore. Today it is Rs 1,04,000 crore under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The country’s farmers have been exploited by the Congress for years and today the Congress is spreading misleading propaganda for its own selfishness,” he claimed.

