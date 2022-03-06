Fare collections dipped 6.5 times in 2020-21: GMRC

The annual report of Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) tabled in the Gujarat Assembly on March 3 showed that the Rs 4.42 lakh was earned as passenger fare by the company during the financial year 2020-21. This revenue earned from passenger movements is 6.5 times less compared to the earnings from first year of operations of the Ahmedabad metro which is plying on only 6.5 kilometers of the total 40-kilometer route in the city.

The annual report points out that the metro operations, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2019, remained suspended between April-August 2020 due to Covid lockdown and the restrictions that followed later.

In 2021-22, only 130 persons travelled daily on the Ahmedabad metro which is much lower than the 800-900 passengers who rode daily during 2019-20.

This dip in ridership caused passengers fare collections to dip from Rs 28.7 lakh in 2019-20 to 4.42 lakh in 2021. Currently the daily ridership is close to 1000 passengers and it is expected to increase phenomenally once the rest of the Phase-1 metrorail network gets commissioned by August 2022.

While GMRC officials told The Sunday Express that the Phase-1 of Ahmedabad metro is 83 per cent complete, the annual report states that of the total 32 sets of trains that was imported from South Korea, seven trains are in operation in the 6.5 kilometer route between Vastral Gam and Apparel Park. GMRC has already begun work on constructing the Phase-II of Ahmedabad metro that will connect Ahmedabad with Gandhinagar.