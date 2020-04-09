Family travels from Indore to Dahod for funeral, district admin clueless

The source of the girl’s infection is still unknown as the father is said to have died a natural death. The source of the girl’s infection is still unknown as the father is said to have died a natural death.

A nine-year-old girl tested positive on Wednesday night for coronavirus — Dahod’s first COVID-19 positive case —after her entire family travelled from Indore to Dahod in an ambulance for the burial of her father, despite nationwide lockdown prohibitions in place.

Though the family claimed that it had sought permission from Indore’s Additional District Magistrate to travel to their native place of Dahod in an ambulance, the district administration is yet to confirm it.

Dahod district collector Vijay Kharadi said, “As per preliminary information, the man died of cardiac arrest. We have asked the authorities in Indore for further confirmation. The family reached the Gujarat-MP border (Peetol) in an ambulance from Indore from where our ambulance brought them in. Immediately after the burial, all the five members of the family who had travelled were tested for COVID-19. Only the girl tested positive. The four members of the family and eight others who had attended the funeral have been quarantined at our government facilities. The eight additional samples have also been sent for testing, results are awaited. All of them are under observation.”

The family claimed that permission to travel from Indore to Dahod despite the prohibitory orders was granted by the Additional District Magistrate of Indore, officials said.

“Technically, they should have refrained and the burial should have happened in Indore itself. But since the ambulance was already at the border, our ambulance immediately took them to the burial ground. We are in talks with the administration of Indore to confirm the family’s claim,” Kharadi said.

The Indore district administration is, however, clueless about any such travel by a family from their jurisdiction. “I will have to check if any permission was granted in any such case. Initially we used to grant permission at district level in case of medical emergencies and deaths on humanitarian grounds. After the surge in cases in the city and state, all such permissions are now given solely by the state. For this particular case, we will have to check whether any permission was actually given or they ventured out themselves,” Indore district collector Manish Singh told this newspaper.

“We are still verifying whether permission was actually granted or they have violated the rules. If we find out that they have violated the orders, necessary actions will be taken,” Kharadi added.

