Family of pavement dwellers run over by speeding car in Ahmedabad

According to police, the accident occurred around 12.40 am on Tuesday near an Amul Dairy parlour, around 200 metres from the Shivranjani cross roads in Bimanagar of Ahmedabad.

A woman died and three others, including two children, were critically injured after a speeding car crashed into their temporary shelter at Shivranjani cross roads in Ahmedabad.

CCTV footage sourced from the police showed a white colour i20 car swerving to the left and crashing into the shelter on a pavement. Four persons were seen exiting the car and fleeing from the spot on foot.

“A woman has died in the accident and three persons are injured, who have been admitted in the civil hospital. An FIR has been lodged in the case at N division traffic police station and efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused,” said Mayanksinh Chavda, joint commissioner of police, Traffic, Ahmedabad City.

A second car was also caught on the security camera. JCP Mayanksinh Chavda said the police are investigating whether the two cars were “racing” at the time of accident.

The deceased has been identified as Santuben Bhawaria, a Madhya Pradesh native who had been living in the makeshift shelter on the pavement for the past 10-15 years. Among the three others injured were two children who were in critical state, police said.

“We were sleeping in our shanty as it was raining last night when I heard a loud crash and my shanty shook. I saw four people coming out of the car, two ran in one direction and the remaining two jumped the BRTS route divider and ran towards the other direction. My aunt Santuben has been living here for the past 10-15 years,” said her nephew Subhash Ben Mawi.

The victims were living next to a Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run night shelter (Raen Basera), specifically designated for daily wage migrant labourers living on the pavement.

“The capacity of our night shelter is maximum 30 people and we are already overcrowded so we couldn’t bring the victim’s family to our shelter. However, we tried to rehabilitate them in another shelter near IIM Ahmedabad but they didn’t agree,” said Ketan Patel, a volunteer at the night shelter.