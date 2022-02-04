scorecardresearch
Friday, February 04, 2022
Family of diamond merchant who got Padma award to gift him helicopter

The announcement was made at an event in Mumbai on February 1 to felicitate Savji Dholakia, owner of Hari Krishna diamond firm in Surat.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
February 4, 2022 1:20:15 pm
The helicopter will be delivered in a month.

The family members of diamond merchant Savji Dholakia decided to gift him a helicopter after he was conferred with Padma Shri for his social work.

The announcement was made at an event in Mumbai on February 1 to felicitate Savji Dholakia, owner of Hari Krishna diamond firm in Surat.

Savji’s brothers Himmatbhai Dholakia, Tulsibhai Dholakia and Ghanshyambhai Dholakia and their eight children were present when Ghanshyam announced the family’s decision.

Brijeshbhai Dholakia, nephew of Savji Dholakia said, “ We have placed order for a helicopter and it will be delivered in a month. He can save travel time and devote more time for public services.”

Stating that he was “thrilled” after hearing the family’s announcement, Savji said “Surat is such a big city and here there is no helicopter for emergency services. My helicopter will be provided to people for emergency services.”

