Family of 3 found dead in Vadodara; probe begins

A family of three, including a seven-year-old child, allegedly died by suicide due to financial crisis in Waghodia road area of Vadodara Monday, after which Panigate police station began a probe.

According to police, Pritesh Mistry, his wife Sneha and son Harshil were found dead Monday morning by Pritesh’s mother who came to their house.

The residence of the family on Waghodia road in Vadodara. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana) The residence of the family on Waghodia road in Vadodara. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

According to Pritesh’s friend Kunal Chunara, Mistry sent a text message to his mother Sunday night asking her to come over to their residence Monday morning for a lunch outing. However, when she reached, doorbell or phone calls were not answered.

She then entered the house through the backdoor only to find her son hanging in the bedroom and the bodies of Sneha and Harshil on the bed.

On the bedroom wall, Mistry had scribbled a note addressed to his mother and apologised, citing financial crisis as the reason behind the decision.

According to police, the note states, “Main reason is only financial situation… The loans have increased to a big extent and we have no other option now.” The note also requested police not to bother his family and indicated about a note in his mobile phone, which the police are trying to extract.

Chunara told reporters, “As far as we know, Pritesh was well settled. He used to trade in stockmarket and was into electronics business as well. He had even purchased a new luxury car recently… It is possible he ran into financial trouble, as his note indicates.”

Vadodara Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone III, Yashpal Jaganiya said, “We have initiated a probe and sent the bodies to SSG Hospital for postmortem… In his note on the wall, he mentioned financial crisis… The note from his mobile phone is also being extracted with the help of FSL.”

Police added that a probe will also ascertain if Mistry had first killed his son and wife before killing himself.