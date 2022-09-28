Family missing since last week: 13-page note names 4 ‘responsible for death’ of teacher and family

Police have found a 13-page note from the house of a 45-year-old teacher who went missing along with his wife and two children in Vadodara since last week that has named four persons as being responsible for their “death”.

The letter, purportedly written by the teacher, Rahul Joshi, has indicated at a financial crisis and named four persons for allegedly duping him of Rs 29 lakh. Joshi, his wife Nita (44), son Parth (20) and daughter Pari (15) have been missing since September 20.

Officials of the Panigate police station, which is investigating the case, said that based on a complaint filed by Joshi’s brother, Pranav, he received calls from relatives stating that Joshi’s phone was not reachable on September 20.

When Pranav reached Joshi’s residence at Kapurai Chowkdi, he found that the doors were locked. The brother filed a missing persons complaint with Panigate police station after checking with neighbours who did not know about the family.

On Tuesday, a team of officials from Panigate police station, led by sub-inspector RH Siddi, accompanied Pranav to break open Joshi’s residence and found the family members’ mobile phones as well as a 13-page note that mentioned names of four persons as being responsible for their death.

Sources said that based on the advice of one of the persons mentioned in the letter, Joshi had partnered in a hotel business that failed. Joshi was a contractual teacher at a school and also conducted tuition classes to supplement his income, the family told police.

“We have recovered four mobile phones, belonging to Joshi, his wife, and his two children. We have also found two letters of a total of 13 pages from the flat, which will now be the basis of the investigation,” PSI Siddi said.

According to a relative of the Joshis, the letter has indicated that three persons had duped the family of money. Police said that Joshi had mortgaged his flat to seek a loan of Rs 29 lakh, in the name of one of the three persons mentioned in the letter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone III, Vadodara city, Yashpal Jaganiya, said, “We are investigating the facts mentioned in the letter… The persons, who have been named, as well as those with whom he (Joshi) had recent financial transactions, will be probed… We are also examining CCTV footage of highways and other places.”

Joshi’s nephew told reporters, “We learned today about the financial crisis. Police are doing their job but we are requesting the family to return home. Whatever be the crisis, we will resolve it.”

Police also confirmed that the relatives have identified the missing persons from a CCTV footage of the residential complex, in which Nita, Parth and Pari are seen stepping out of the building without any belongings.