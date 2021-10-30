Vadodara: Family alleges child swapping at SSG hospital

Vadodara Police started an investigation after a family filed a complaint alleging “child swapping” at SSG Hospital where a woman gave birth to a child on Saturday.

According to the family members of the woman from Subhanpura area, on Saturday afternoon, she delivered a baby at the SSG hospital and they were told that it was a boy.

However, half an hour later, the nurse brought out a swaddled newborn and told the family that it was a girl child.

Mahesh Malla, the father of the child alleged that there had been a baby swap.

Malla said, “When my wife delivered the baby, the hospital informed her as well as us that it was a boy. We were overjoyed to welcome the baby. But half an hour later, the nurse came and told us that my wife had delivered a baby girl… We cannot believe it can be a mistake. They have swapped our boy for a girl. In any case, we do not want to take any chance and we have asked for a DNA test and approached the police… It is to rule out any doubts for the future.”

While the Gynaecology department of SSG hospital denied allegations of the child-swap, an inquiry has been set up into the complaint.

Dr Ashish Gokhale, Head of Department of Gynaecology, SSG, said, “There is no baby swapping… it could have happened due to miscommunication. Yet, we are inquiring into the incident with the staff that was on duty at that time to see what happened to give rise to this confusion.”

The family, which has approached Raopura police station with a written complaint says it will not settle for any explanation without a DNA test.

JK Makwana, incharge Police Inspector for Raopura, told The Sunday Express, “We have received the hand-written complaint from the family… We have taken cognisance of the complaint and begun recording the statements of the hospital staff… A further probe will sort out the issue. Whether a DNA test is needed or not, we will decide later, although the family has demanded so…”