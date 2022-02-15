Families illegally confined in Delhi, Bengal: ‘Trafficking’ of 15 on US promise; 2 FIRs lodged, agent arrested

A day after 15 persons from Gujarat were rescued by police from various locations in Delhi and West Bengal, where they were kept in illegal confinement for over two months by a suspected group of human traffickers who lured them with jobs in the US and Canada, two FIRs were lodged Monday while an agent was officially arrested.

Police said an FIR was lodged at Mansa police station in Gandhinagar and Vasai police station in Mehsana against six persons under IPC sections 406 for criminal breach of trust, 365 for kidnapping, 344 and 368 for wrongful confinement, 386 for extortion and 120B for criminal conspiracy as well as under relevant sections of the Arms Act. Of the six, three are based in Gujarat while the others are from Delhi and Kolkata.

A two-year-old girl was among 15 persons persons, including two more minors, rescued by Gandhinagar Police and Delhi Police’s Special Cell, from Delhi and Kolkata Sunday.

According to police, the victims, all hailing from Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Mehsana, had contacted the gang in November 2021 and showed interest in moving to Canada and the US. The victims were initially asked to come to Mumbai and then were taken to Kolkata where they were allegedly kept in confinement and tortured for money.

The families of the rescued paid Rs 3.05 crore to the gang in the past two months, police said. The Gandhinagar police also arrested a local agent Rajesh Patel who allegedly contacted some of the victim families while three accused from Delhi and Kolkata — Sushil Roy, Santosh Roy and Kamal Singhania are on the run.

In the FIR lodged at Vasai police station in Mehsana, one of the victims Mitesh Patel (39), a resident of Vasai, stated he was trying to move to Canada with his wife Sheetal Patel and their 12-year-old-son and 5-year-old daughter. However, Patel was out on bail in a criminal case and he was not able to get passport.

“I was told by an acquaintance, Amrut Patel, about an agent who helped people shift to Canada without passport. Amrut got me in touch with agent Ramesh Patel. He made me meet Sushil Roy who said he could help shift my family and I to Canada without passports for Rs 1.11 crore,” said Mitesh Patel in his complaint.

As per their agreement, the amount was to be paid after Mitesh’s family moved to Canada. “On November 12, I was asked to reach to Mumbai with my family… After staying at a friend’s place in Mumbai for two days, Roy told us that our flight is from Kolkata and he gave us flight tickets from Mumbai to Kolkata.”

At Kolkata, the family was received by Sushil Roy who took them to two hotels — Crystal Hotel and Swad Hotel — where they were kept for seven days, he said, adding that later, another person Kamal Singhania took them to Victoria Hotel where they were kept for 10 more days.

“Singhania told us that our flight tickets for Canada were booked for November 28, 2021. That day, he took us to a bungalow in Kolkata and started assaulting me… Another person Meet Patel, who came from Gujarat like me, was also being assaulted… They then called my family in Gujarat and demanded Rs 59 lakh, which we paid. Then they forcibly took my daughter and kept her in another room and demanded another Rs 25 lakh. They also looted our jewellery and some dollars we had arranged. In total, we paid Rs 1.57 crore to the group in two-and-a-half months of captivity,” said Mitesh.

Speaking to The Indian Express, inspector Rajbha Parmar of Mansa police station said, “We have booked Rajesh Patel, Santosh Roy, Sushil Roy and Kamal Singhania. Patel was officially arrested today (Monday) after his Covid report came negative. He will be produced before the magistrate on Tuesday.”