Fake video case: Jignesh Mevani’s statement recorded

Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani recorded his statement in a fake video case before Valsad police on Thursday afternoon, acting on the order of Gujarat High Court.

A case of defamation had been filed against the independent MLA after he shared a video on Twitter of a teacher beating a student and attributed it wrongly to RMVM School in Valsad. He had also tagged the prime minister’s office seeking action. Mevani later deleted the tweet after some fact-checking sites pointed out that the video was not of Gujarat.

On Thursday, when police demanded Mevani’s mobile phone, he refused to hand it over, saying he would consult his lawyers first as it contained his interactions with important persons in the government.

After Mevani’s tweet of May 30 went viral on social media, RMVM School principal lodged a complaint against the MLA on June 13. Police booked a case under IPC section 500 (Defamation) and 505(2) (intent to incite any class or community or a person).