Fake video case: Court in Gujarat rejects police demand for Jignesh Mevani’s custody

A Valsad district court on Saturday rejected a police plea seeking the remand of Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani for three days, and instead ordered him to remain present before the investigating officer of Valsad police between 10 am to 5 pm on any day for questioning in the fake video case.

Valsad town police had registered a defamation case against Mevani after he uploaded on his Twitter account a video of a teacher beating a student and attributed it wrongly to RMVM school in Valsad. The independent MLA had also had tagged the prime minister’s office in the tweet, seeking action. Mevani later deleted the tweet after coming to know that the video was of some other place and not of RMVM school Valsad. He had also posted a clarification regarding the tweet.

Mevani had earlier been granted bail by the Gujarat High Court, which directed him to present himself to Valsad police when called.

On August 2, Mevani presented himself for questioning. Police officials first arrested him and later released him as he had anticipatory bail. They later told him to appear in the Valsad district court on Saturday, as they would be seeking his remand.

On Saturday afternoon, Valsad police submitted the application to the court of Judge Hina Desai, seeking three days’ police remand. The police said they wanted Mevani’s mobile phone for investigation. On August 2, Mevani had refused to hand in his phone, saying there was sensitive communication on it between him and political leaders and other important people.

Mevani was present in court with his lawyer advocate Ayaz Shaikh and advocate Rahul Sharma. After the arguments from both prosecution and defence, the court rejected the police’s plea for remand and ordered instead that Mevani be present before the investigating officer of Valsad police when called.

Advocate Shaikh said, “The judge granted our arguments that it (remanding Mevani) would be a breach of personal liberty of my client. We also explained to the court that police cannot pressure us to hand in the mobile phone, as it would be used against us as evidence. The court had agreed to our arguments and rejected the police remand application.”