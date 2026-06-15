How 2 Rajasthan men ran a fake NEET re-exam paper racket via Telegram to cheat medical aspirants

The two Rajasthan men (centre) accused of duping students and parents through Telegram channels and fraudulent exam paper claims (Express photo/Special arrangement).

The cybercrime branch of the Ahmedabad city police Monday arrested two men from Rajasthan for allegedly running a racket that defrauded medical aspirants and their parents via Telegram by allegedly claiming to have the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) [NEET UG] re-examination question paper and offering to sell it to them.

The police clarified that the duo did not possess any leaked documents. “No material related to NEET or any other examination was recovered from their possession,” said a police statement.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the retest of NEET UG 2026, the entrance examination for students aspiring to pursue undergraduate medical courses, on June 21, following the cancellation of the initial May 3 exam due to a paper leak.