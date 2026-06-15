How 2 Rajasthan men ran a fake NEET re-exam paper racket via Telegram to cheat medical aspirants

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The cybercrime branch of the Ahmedabad city police Monday arrested two men from Rajasthan for allegedly running a racket that defrauded medical aspirants and their parents via Telegram by allegedly claiming to have the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) [NEET UG] re-examination question paper and offering to sell it to them.
The police clarified that the duo did not possess any leaked documents. “No material related to NEET or any other examination was recovered from their possession,” said a police statement.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the retest of NEET UG 2026, the entrance examination for students aspiring to pursue undergraduate medical courses, on June 21, following the cancellation of the initial May 3 exam due to a paper leak.
According to the police, the scammers set up targeted Telegram channels to circulate misleading advertisements. Once students or parents contacted, they allegedly demanded upfront payments via online payment platforms, QR codes, and compromised bank accounts under the pretext of providing confidential exam papers.
The scam came to light during routine cyber patrolling, prompting the police to register a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 318(4) [cheating], 319(2) [cheating by personation], 54 (abetment), and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act (cheating by personation by using computer resource).
The police identified the arrested accused as Sumer Singh Bharatlal Meena, 24, a resident of Jaipur with an ITI diploma in Electronics; and Akash Pappulal Meena, 22, a resident of Kota with a BA degree in English and Hindi.
Both accused are from different villages in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, said the police. Technical analysis reveals they had created a prominent channel named ‘Raghav_singh_neet’ alongside seven other channels, which they handed over to a Telegram operator using the moniker ‘Private Mafia’, the police added.
The police said in the statement, “The accused had created various Telegram channels and Telegram IDs and circulated posts, messages, and advertisements falsely claiming that they possessed and could provide the re-NEET examination question paper. They also lured students preparing for the examination and their parents by offering various false and misleading assurances related to the examination.”
“Thereafter, under the pretext of providing the examination question paper and other confidential information, the accused obtained money from students and their parents. Investigation has revealed that the accused were using Telegram channels to carry out financial fraud by disseminating false information and misleading advertisements, thereby cheating students and their parents,” they added.
Further investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly involved in various investment-related activities through Telegram channels, Telegram IDs, and other social media platforms. They allegedly used channels and groups such as ‘Trade With Karol’ and ‘PANKAJ BHARDWAJ’ to entice individuals to invest money by promising high returns and substantial profits.
The police discovered that 12 complaints from various states were linked to six of the accused’s bank accounts, which were allegedly used to process criminal proceeds. Transactions worth around Rs 1.5 crore were allegedly conducted through these accounts.
The investigation revealed that roughly 1,000 mobile numbers and Telegram channels were contacted within the past month. The accused created around 44 different websites that facilitated gaming, betting, gambling, and cyber fraud activities.
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