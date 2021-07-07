Fake mucormycosis drugs seized after FDCA raids in Ahmedabad and Surat

The FDCA has seized 1,440 tablets and 182 oral suspension bottles of the drug, manufactured by a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company with each 40 mg/ml oral suspension vial priced at Rs 20,500.

The Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) of Gujarat Wednesday seized a stash of fake mucormycosis drugs that cost Rs 50.16 lakh after multiple raids in Ahmedabad and Surat.

The FDCA has initiated an inquiry after Cuvicon brand of fake Posaconazole tablets and oral suspension concoctions used to treat mucormycosis were seized. The agency has also written to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to take up an investigation at a national level as the alleged fake drugs are in circulation across the country.

“A team raided various places in the state and seized a number of counterfeit medicines, based on information that doctor-prescribed medicines for the treatment of mucormycosis were being spuriously prepared and distributed across the state. When samples of Cuvicon brand tablets, which are available for sale in medical stores, were sent for immediate analysis, the government analyst declared them fake,” Dr HG Koshia, Director of FDCA said.

The FDCA has seized 1,440 tablets and 182 oral suspension bottles of the drug, manufactured by a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company with each 40 mg/ml oral suspension vial priced at Rs 20,500. “Suspicious drug bottles have been seized and samples have been sent to the Food and Drug Laboratory at Vadodara. The sale of another 182 bottles of the medicine has been prohibited,” Koshia said.

The Gujarat FDCA who got in touch with its counterpart in Telangana and learned that the pharmaceutical company allegedly did not have a product licence for the drug. Koshia said, “This manufacturer and marketing firm in Hyderabad is running a nationwide scam. The counterfeit drug was being sold in different medical stores in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Surat. One of the accused involved in the scam is a previous offender, who has been proven guilty. It has been reported to the DCGI so that all the states can take necessary action.”

Koshia added that no arrests have been made so far as a team of drug inspectors is conducting a detailed probe to take action against all drug dealers and medical stores involved in the scam that will attract punishment of upto 10 years with or without a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.