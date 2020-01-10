‘Fake marksheet’ scam busted, one arrested in Vadodara

According to the police, Patel would first target students in the need of marksheets who had either failed in their board examinations or had never attempted, and then charge them Rs 85,000 for each document. According to the police, Patel would first target students in the need of marksheets who had either failed in their board examinations or had never attempted, and then charge them Rs 85,000 for each document.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Vadodara police, on Thursday, unearthed a fake marksheet scam where students who have not cleared class 10 and 12 examinations were provided with fake marksheets and attempt certificates. The accused identified as Vishal Patel (30), who runs a computer coaching class in Raopura area of the city, was arrested by the SOG on Thursday morning.

Acting on a tip-off, the police had raided the coaching centre and seized 10 fake marksheets and attempt certificates each from the coaching centre. The police had also seized items worth Rs 51,220 including a computer, a CPU, a scanner, a printer, a lamination machine and other electronic items.

According to the police, Patel would first target students in the need of marksheets who had either failed in their board examinations or had never attempted, and then charge them Rs 85,000 for each document.

“He had been running this centre for the last two years and had provided fake marksheets to five students, as far he has confessed. But we are investigating if the number can be higher and if anyone else was involved,” said Investigating Officer VB Aal. An offence was registered against Patel at Karelibaug police station.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App