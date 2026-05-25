Second accused arrested from Rajasthan in Ahmedabad ‘Love Guru’ scam

Transactions to the tune of Rs 60 lakh were found in different bank accounts of the accused during the last two years. (File photo)

The Ahmedabad Cybercrime Branch on Monday said it has arrested the second of three persons from Rajasthan accused of posing as love gurus and relationship advisors on Instagram, on charges of extortion, sexual harassment, voyeurism, cheating and criminal intimidation.

The police arrested Vikas Pokhraj Bhargav, resident of Bikaner, Rajasthan. Another person, identified as Rajnish Govindlal Bhargav, was arrested on May 4. A third person named Ravi Satyanarayan Bhargav is yet to be arrested, the police said.

The investigation into the case began after a woman victim filed a complaint alleging the gang had blackmailed her to pay them Rs 1.44 lakh.

According to police, the accused created an Instagram ID named “astrologer_pooja_kinnar_maa” and introduced themselves as astrologer Pooja Kinnar Guruma. They contacted victims under the pretext of solving love relationships, marriage, and personal problems. Thereafter, the accused allegedly obtained photographs from the “customers” in the name of rituals and vashikaran. They allegedly edited those photographs and started blackmailing them by threatening to make them viral. Through video calls, the accused forced victims to become nude, recorded the screen, and threatened to circulate the videos on social media. In this manner, they allegedly extorted nearly Rs 2 lakh through multiple transactions, the police said.