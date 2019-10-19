Fake gold biscuit gang busted, five held in Vadodara

THE VADODARA Crime Branch on Friday busted a gang allegedly involved in selling fake gold biscuits to a client and fleeing with his money. The police was on the lookout for the gang after a person had lodged a complaint at the Manjalpur police station two days ago, alleging that the gang had sold him 24 fake gold biscuits and duped him of Rs 55 lakhs.

Those arrested include Bhikusinh Rathod, Sardarsinh Parmar and Tokeef Memon, all residents of Himmatnagar, and Ilyaskhan Ajmeri from Vadodara. The police is yet to arrest the main accused, Hasimbhai and two others who are still on the run. The police has also recovered Rs 11 lakh from their possession and one unit of a fake biscuit weighing 300 grams.

According to the police, Hasim is a friend of the complainant, Nareshkumar Maheshwari. A resident of Rajasthan, Maheshwari had discussed with Hasim regarding buying gold biscuits and if he knew anyone who could help. Hasim had then facilitated a meeting between Ilyaskhan and his gang members who had identified themselves as gold smiths and concealed their original identity and names. They had assured Maheshwari that they were selling the biscuits at a price lesser than the market value.

When Maheshwari realised that he had been duped, he called them again. The accused assured him again that they would return him the money. However, after repeated calls, they started threatening him following which he filed a police complaint.

All the accused have been booked under IPC sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating), 120 (B) (Whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) 114 (Abettor present).