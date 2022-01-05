‘Fake encounter’ of highway robber, son: Gujarat HC sends notice to police, Human Rights Commission

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court Wednesday issued a notice to the police personnel of Surendranagar and Gujarat Human Rights Commission in a public interest litigation seeking direction from the court for an independent probe into the alleged fake encounter of a father-son duo in November 2021.

The PIL, moved by the minor daughter of the deceased, says Hanifkhan alias Kalo Munno Amrikhan Jatmalik, leader of the ‘Talpatri Gang’ of highway robbers, and his 15-year-old son Maddinkhan were allegedly killed in a fake encounter carried out by the police officers of Bajana police station in Patdi taluka of Surendranagar in November.

Meanwhile, the police claimed in their FIR that when they had gone to arrest Hanifkhan, they were attacked by Maddinkhan and they had to open fire in self-defence which hit the father-son duo. The police added that the two died while they were being taken to the hospital.

The PIL before the High Court moved by Hanifkhan’s 14-year-old daughter Sohanaben alleged six police officers had come to their house on November 6, 2011 and dragged her father out following which, her brother approached the police to ask for the reason.

According to the petition, at this point, one of the police personnel shot at Maddinkhan which enraged Hanifkhan and subsequently, he too was shot dead.

“No doubt there are many offences registered against the father of the petitioner. However, this will not give an automatic license to the respondent (police personnel) to carry out a fake encounter,” the petition states.

Following the encounter, an FIR was filed by the police alleging attack on the police personnel by Hanifkhan, his neighbours and relatives, leading the police to fire in “self-defence”.

The PIL submits that the FIR is false and points out that two of the accused named in the FIR — Amirkhan Jatmalik and Alubhai Motibha — had died 10 years and 40 years ago, respectively. Another accused named in the FIR —Ismailkhan — was rendered disabled with 50% of his bodily functions absent in 2015 and was operated upon in 2018 on account of his disability, the petition submits. It has also been submitted that although Hanifkhan and Maddinkhan died on the spot, they too were named as accused in the FIR.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri Wednesday issued a notice to the state human rights commission and the seven police personnel involved in the alleged fake encounter, keeping it returnable for January 18.

The court also instructed the government’s counsel, representing the state government, Gujarat director general of police and Surrendranagar superintendent of police to take instructions and respond by January 18 when the court is expected to further hear the matter.

The PIL has also sought the court to call for records from the authorities and direct a registration of an FIR as well as an independent probe by an independent agency such as the CBI, an SIT or the CID or any other police team of any other state police under the supervision of a senior officer.

The PIL also seeks that the independent investigating agency strictly complies with the 16 guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in relation to norms to be followed for investigating encounters.

The PIL, in a draft amendment allowed by the court Wednesday, also asked the court to direct a special investigating team headed by a retired judge of the High Court or from the cadre of district judge, “to inquire into encounters and deaths caused by the police agency” and submit a report of the same.