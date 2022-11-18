Fadnavis targets Rahul, blames Congress for partition

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday said India is already united under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that Gandhi’s march is not to unite India but those opposing Modi.

In an apparent reference to Gandhi, Fadnavis said, “Yuvraj’s yatra has reached Maharashtra. It is not a Bharat Jodo yatra, it is a yatra for uniting the Opposition parties, uniting Modiji’s opposers (virodhi) because they have understood their time is over.”

Reacting to Gandhi’s comments on VD Savarkar in Maharashtra, Fadnavis added, “These are such people who do not believe in Savarkar, Sardar Patel or Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.”

Blaming the Congress for the India-Pakistan partition, he said, “I want to say to Rahul ji that if you really want to unite Bharat, then take this yatra from Somnath to Vishwanath. If you want to really unite Bharat, then join your hearts with those of our Hindu brothers who had to leave Kashmir. Bharat is already united and for the first time the entire country is standing behind one person—Narendrabhai Modiji.”

The BJP star campaigner, who was campaigning for the party’s Gautambhai Chauhan at Talaja in Bhavnagar, also highlighted national issues such as border security, the Russia-Ukraine war and Covid vaccination.

A BJP stronghold since 2002, the Talaja seat was, however, won by Congress’s Kanu Baraiya in 2017.

Brushing off the anti-incumbency factor, Fadnavis expressed confidence that Gujarat will yet again go with PM Modi.” Further targeting Congress, he said, “Gujarat’s people are hoshiyar (smart). When the country became independent, immediately Mahatma Gandhi had said that Congress’s work is over, it should be dissolved. But people did not understand. The Congress continued along with its corruption. Gujarat’s people remembered what Gandhiji had said and since 27 years, they have obliterated Congress’ presence…”

Later in the day, Fadnavis also campaigned for Sangita Patil in Surat’s Limbayat—dominated by the Maharashtrian community.

Taking on Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Fadnavis said in Limbayat, “Everybody’s eyes are on Gujarat. Some Delhi people have also come here to spread falsehood. After the election, they will return to Delhi. They are in the habit of spreading falsehood and if a competition of spreading falsehood is organised, AAP will win the gold medal in it.”

He reminded that AAP had tried their best in Goa, too, but failed. “In Punjab, people had given them a chance and now they have realised the mistake they have made. They (AAP) are shaking hands with the Khalistan people who want to damage our country,” he said.