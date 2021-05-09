Gujarat: 20-yr-old dies days after father ‘dies by suicide’ over property sale in Rajkot

The Rajkot Taluka police has registered a case on charges of abetment to suicide, forgery, threatening bodily harm while attempting to commit extortion etc in the matter.

A 20-year-old woman, Payal Labadiya, who was allegedly poisoned by her father, Kamlesh, on May 3, died while undergoing treatment at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay (PDU) Government Hospital in Rajkot city on Sunday.

A resident of Shivam Park area and a purohit by profession, Kamlesh had died by suicide after he was allegedly duped over a property sale by a factory owner-advocate duo earlier this month.

On Sunday, police said, Dilip Korat, a city-based businessman booked on charges of abetment to suicide and cheating in the case, was remanded to police custody by a local court.

According to police, Kamlesh had struck a deal with Korat through advocate Rajesh Vora to sell his house for total consideration of Rs 1.29 crore last year. A complaint submitted by Kamlesh’s brother said Korat had paid Rs 51,000 as token and Rs 20 lakh as a part of the total payment.

Kamlesh had agreed to sign the agreement-to-sale in favour of Korat on payment of an additional Rs 61 lakh, however, a dispute arose when on January 8 when Vora claimed he had already paid Rs 65 lakh to Kamlesh and asked him to sign agreement, the complaint stated.

Upset over the development, Kamlesh allegedly gave a poison-laced tonic to his son Ankit (22), daughter Krupali and wife Jayshree and also consumed the same on May 3.

While Jayshree refused to drink the potion, Kamlesh, Ankit and Payal started vomiting soon after consuming the tonic. Ankit succumbed on May 3 evening, while the father died a day later.

“We have arrested Korat and produced him in a local court Sunday with an application seeking his remand. The court has granted us his custody till Tuesday morning. Vora is still absconding,” Jayesh Dhola, police inspector of Rajkot Taluka police station, said.

The Rajkot Taluka police has registered a case on charges of abetment to suicide, forgery, threatening bodily harm while attempting to commit extortion etc in the matter.

“During primary interrogation, Korat claimed he made payment in favour of Kamlesh and claimed the Rajkot Crime Branch is conducting an inquiry on the basis of an application he had given against Kamelsh around two-and-a-half months ago. He claimed that he is a businessman with no criminal antecedents and that he had borrowed money to pay to Kamlesh,” Dhola said.