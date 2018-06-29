Factory owner murder: Chhatral tense, accused in Gandhinagar court

According to police, after six were arrested Wednesday in connection with Ashok’s murder. (Representational Image) According to police, after six were arrested Wednesday in connection with Ashok’s murder. (Representational Image)

With tension prevailing in Chhatral village and Kalol town in Gandhinagar since the murder of a local businessman, the police produced the six accused in the case to Gandhinagar court instead of a taluka court in Kalol. Ashok Patel, a local factory owner, was killed by unidentified assailants on Sunday. Six persons were held in connection with the murder Wednesday.

While Ashok’s family had refused to accept his body, his last rites were conducted on Wednesday where over 2,000 people, including Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, had attended the funeral procession. Following Ashok’s murder, several right wing organisations had allegedly accused some Muslim men for it.

Meanwhile, three months ago, a Muslim youth Farzan Syed was killed in the same village. Gandhinagar in-charge Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel said that seven person were held in the case. “Ashok Patel was related to one arrested in connection with Farzan Syed’s murder,” he added.

According to police, after six were arrested Wednesday in connection with Ashok’s murder, messages provoking Hindus to gather at Kalol court at 4 pm went viral. Chhatral residents also said that messages warned the lawyers against representing any of the Muslim accused. Confirming the incident, Patel said, “There is communal tension in Kalol and Chhatral. We sought permission to produce the accused in Gandhinagar. We have got them into 11-days remand.”

