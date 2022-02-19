Factory owner injured in violence at Rajkot housing society succumbs

A FACTORY owner who was among six persons injured in violence in Radheshyam Society in Rajkot over sale of houses in that society on Monday night succumbed to his injuries Thursday.

Rajesh Duleshiya (49), a resident of Radheshyam Society was hit by a brick during stone-pelting that started at around 1 am on Monday when he challenged a group of men who were allegedly vandalising his car parked out his residence. Duleshiya was rushed to a private hospital in the city where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. His body was shifted to PDU Government Hospital for post-mortem.

However, family members refused to claim his body on Friday morning, alleging alleged land-mafia were harassing residents of the society to sell their homes and despite repeated pleas, police had not taken any action.

The family members and several other residents of Radheshyam Society residents sat on dharna in civil hospital demanding justice. Later in the afternoon, Rajkot MP Mohan Kundariya, accompanied by Rajkot Mayor Pradip Dav, Gujarat state BJP vice-president Bharat Boghra and local leaders of the BJP met the protesting family members and society residents and assured them of a probe by police officers from outside Rajkot..

“This a very sad incident… The family and society residents feel that despite their repeated representations, they didn’t get justice… Their demand is that investigation be done by police other than Rajkot police. We have assured that through home department, a committee of policemen from outside Rajkot will be formed which in turn will investigate all the incidents from the beginning, including injustice to owners of houses in that society,” the BJP MP told media persons.

Meanwhile, a case of attempt to murder registered by University police station on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s younger brother Rajesh has turned into a case of murder.

After registering the case of attempt to murder, University police had arrested Hiren Vadher (21), Vijay Rathod (27), Paresh Chauhan (25) and Ravi Vadher, all living in Radheshyam Society.

In his complaint, Rajesh had alleged that these men were henchmen of what he described as land-mafia of Mayurshsinh Jadeja, Amit Bhanvadiya and Bharat Sosa.

He had further stated that Avinash had collapsed after being hit by a brick thrown by Viajy Rathod.

On the other hand, based on a cross complaint, the University police had also booked Avinash, Avinash’s mother Mukta and four others for voluntarily causing hurt and for rioting.