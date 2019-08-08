Facing criticism, Gujarat govt notifies new rules to improve women’s shelters

Nearly three years after the Gujarat High Court’s order and for the first time since 1964, the Gujarat government has framed and notified rules for women’s shelter homes in the state.

Replacing the archaic rules of 1964, the fresh rules focus on the management and monitoring of shelter homes, as the state government has been criticised after a few inmates were reported to have fled the homes citing the pathetic living conditions.

Women and Child Development Department Secretary Milind Torawane says, “Right from administration, management and monitoring of the inmates to basic amenities like sanitation, hygiene and medical needs which were lacking in the previous rules have been taken care of in the new notified rules.”

The broad aspects taken into consideration on which “the rules for management of state homes and reception centres for protection, empowerment and rehabilitation of survivors of gender-based violence and abuse”, recently notified by the state government, were framed include infrastructural facilities in the shelter home with an emphasis on basic amenities such as sanitation, water and security as well as basic minimum facilities including food, clothing and lodging, regular medical check-ups and special medical assistance.

Skill upgradation is another area for which provisions have been made, along with legal resettlement and rehabilitation of inmates.

“The rules aim at changing the focus, from seeing women as victims who have to be rescued by the state to understanding that these are survivors of gender-based violence whose constitutional rights have been violated by the state,” says Prita Jha, Founder and President of Peace and Equality Cell, an Ahmedabad-based non-governmental organisation.

The NGO is one of the members of the seven-member committee to recommend new rules governing shelter homes.

“The state has a duty to provide a safe space where they (the women) can heal, recover and have the opportunity to decide on the future course of their life,” Priti said. “The purpose of shelters is to provide that space for their empowerment and rehabilitation – a confidential, safe and non-judgemental space.”

In 2014, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed on the condition of women’s shelter homes after some women escaped from one -Odhav Nari Sanrakshan Gruh. Though the case is still on and is listed for hearing later this month, the state government reframed the rules and also constituted a committee for this purpose, on the orders of the Gujarat High Court.

The PIL had been filed by the NGOs Peace and Equality Cell and Sahiyar. Following the High Court’s order, the state government constituted a seven-member committee, including the two NGOs to recommend new rules governing shelter homes.

Thus, after a long-drawn process — from constituting a committee, drafting of the rules, submission to the Gujarat High Court, uploading it on the state government’s website for suggestions and feedback to finally getting it notified — a state-level steering committee has to be constituted by the government that will be responsible for overall management, policy development and advocacy, and overall safety of shelter homes

The women and child development department secretary will be the steering committee’s chairperson, and it will also comprise 12 others from the department of social justice and empowerment, police, employment and training, health, social defence, and representatives from the departments of social work and sociology of Vadodara’s MS University and Ahmedabad’s Gujarat University, apart from a state legal service authority, women representatives from NGOs, a clinical psychologist and a retired judge.

EXPLAINED It’s not the rules but the implementation The new rules are seen as a major step and are considered to have covered “almost everything that was required” by the stakeholders, but the scepticism still prevails over its implementation. As the state government is yet to submit its compliance report of these rules to the Gujarat High Court, it is to be seen how effectively and speedily it will be able to implement the rules. Additionally, it faces the huge challenge of filling up all the new posts created under these rules for each centre. The state government had earlier tried to address the issue of inmates running away shelter homes through counselling and other protective measures such as increasing the closed circuit television cameras surveillance. The notification of “comprehensive rules” alone will not address the issue, but its effective implementation could.

As per the new rules, the committee has to meet every three months.

This was missing in the ‘Rules governing state shelter homes, district shelter homes, reception centres, setting up and management and admissions by Education and Labour Department on July 13,1964’ which had the provision of only one committee — a 15-member management committee.

Apart from the state-level steering committee, there has to be another management committee with district collector as its chairperson and 14 members to manage the affairs of the shelter homes. Earlier this was an eight-member committee.

Also, the age limit of inmates has been increased from the 1964 rules where it was specified as “16 to 21 year old girls” and “21 to 45 year old women” to a woman who is from 18 to 59 years of age.