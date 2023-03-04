Faceless assessment under I-T Act admirable initiative, says ex-CJ Gokani

Former Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Sonia Gokani on Friday pitched for embracing technology and noted that challenges a judge faces on the bench is regardless of their gender.

Retired Justice Gokani was speaking at the fourth edition of the two-day tax conclave 2023 at Ahmedabad.

The event was organised jointly by the All Gujarat Federation of Tax Consultants and Income Tax Bar Association of Ahmedabad at the Ahmedabad Management Association.

Terming faceless assessment under the Income Tax Act as an “admirable” initiative and requesting “all to support it,” (retired) Justice Gokani said, “We must recognise with fondness that technological advancements have changed the world and particularly, the introduction of the same in the Indian context.

Faceless assessment is a concept which has left the theoretical field long back and this laudable step is a panacea to many of the issues otherwise faced by many litigants and officials. This anonymity brings with it many new challenges but we must try to overcome them.

“Faceless assessment is such a laudable thing according to me and in one of my judgments I had written in detail as to how much admirable it is to introduce this faceless assessment. I would say, each one of us needs to support it wholeheartedly… When a (new) system is introduced, it takes a while,..and is (bettered) with contribution from all of us,” she added.

Faceless assessment under the IT Act allows for faceless tax scrutiny assessment by selecting taxpayers through data analytics and AI.

Also mentioning the Swapnil Tripathi versus Supreme Court of India case, which led to courts going virtual, (retired) Justice Gokani said, “…This is the result of one person who had a keen desire to learn and he had no avenue to actually go and work at the Supreme Court. He had gone to the SC and said that ‘what would happen to students like us who are keen to learn and practice’ and then came the decision of the Swapnil Tripathi (in 2018)..Beautiful decision…In that they said live-streaming is an answer… CJI Dr DY Chandrachud, has always been advocating every time –in public lectures and otherwise — that we must have hybrid systems so that all from different cases can contribute and make it worthwhile.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, upon being asked by the compete at the event as to the challenges (retd) Justice Gokani has faced as a woman, she said, “I don’t think it’s gender-based…I think…there are different challenges on both sides (whether on the Bar or the Bench)…Working here (on the Bench), is to always keep the balance. The balance of ensuring that even if the arguments are sometimes lopsided, you need to make up for the other side. You also need to ensure that it is always the rule of law..That is a challenge, no matter what the gender is… Maybe in the biological gender of female, they say that there could be more sensitivity, there could be more empathy, but I’ve seen during the course of my life through my colleagues, friends and others who have appeared, that is also there quite much in the other gender also… But I would say, yes…we can have more representation of women in every field in every respect.”