Face penalty if found selling to those who violate safety norms: SMC to shopkeepers

Vegetable sellers, owners of grocery shops and medical stores in Surat, who continue to sell essentials to customers that don’t wear face masks and don’t maintain social distance, will be strictly dealt with and penalised, Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials said on Friday.

“We have issued a notification informing hawkers and shopkeepers to not sell items to those people who don’t keep social distance or put masks. We will penalise them if they are found violating the notification,” said Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani.

A few days ago, SMC officials had shut Palanpur Patia vegetable market after a large number of people had gathered in the area and made purchases without taking any precautionary measures. The officials found that no social distance was maintained and a majority of the customers hadn’t covered their faces.

The marker in Palanpur Patia is near Rander area which has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in Surat.

Ensuring the regular supply of medicines, vegetables and other grocery items to the citizens, the SMC has directed that shopkeepers must take serious note of the civic body’s appeal and only sell their products to those people who maintain safety norms. In the event of such a violation, the concerned shopkeepers will be booked for not complying with the city police commissioner’s notifications and under the Epidemic Disease Act.

