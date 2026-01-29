Eye on 2036 Olympics, Ahmedabad Municipal School Board proposes 10 cr for preparing students

With an eye on the Olympics 2036, the Ahmedabad Municipal School Board in its Rs 1200-crore draft budget for the financial year 2026-27 has proposed Rs 10 crore for preparing students under ‘Readiness Programme for Sports’.

“We have a list of around 60 students in the upper primary classes who have won various positions in individual and group sports at the state and national level. Along with these, students will be selected through a dedicated nine-step screening process by the District Sports Officer (DSO). The shortlisted students then will be trained at the AMC facilities, including Veer Savarkar Sports Complex,” AMC School Board Administrative Officer L D Desai told The Indian Express.

According to the draft budget, the best students from municipal schools will be selected from Khel Mahakumbh and other sports competitions organised by the school board and various sports associations and they will be provided with the necessary equipment.

The selected students will be trained in various sports at Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Naranpura, Memco Sports Complex and Vastral Sports Complex, the draft added.

According to the draft budget of Rs 1200 crore for the year 2026-27 presented by the Administrative Officer, 87.03 per cent or Rs 1,044.32 crore will be spent on salaries and pensions and 10.72 per cent or Rs 128.69 crore on student development, educational and teacher related activities. Another 2.25 per cent or Rs 26.99 crore will be spent on school and infrastructure facilities.

Desai said that out of the total of 1.72 lakh students from Class I till VIII, a roadmap for the preparations of Olympic Games in schools for around 60,000 students enrolled in Class VI till VIII will be prepared.

“In addition to the existing 73 khel sahayak (sports teachers), more faculty members will be hired as per the requirement, on contractual basis,” he said.

Currently, 1,72,576 students are enrolled in four mediums in 453 municipal schools of the AMC with a staff strength of 4,586 head teachers and teachers.

Also, 1,35,857 students are studying in 204 smart schools. Also, 186 students are studying in 14 signal schools.

The draft budget, after additions by School Board chairman Sujay Mehta, will be tabled for approval in AMC’s general board meeting.

During the centenary celebrations of the establishment of the Ahmedabad Municipal School Board School Board, under the ‘Centenary Scholarship Scheme’, 100 best unique schools of the century’ and ‘100 star teachers of the century’ will be honoured with a fund of Rs 10 crore. Also, 34 new schools have been proposed, depending upon the demand, the draft said.

India is aspiring to host the Olympic Games in 2036 in Ahmedabad.