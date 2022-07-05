Extremely heavy showers likely in South Gujarat, coastal Saurashtra: IMD

WHILE the entire state of Gujarat is expected to witness rainfall till July 9, parts of South Gujarat and coastal areas of Saurashtra will get extremely heavy showers in the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

“In the coming five days the entire state is expected to receive rainfall. While most of the parts will receive light to moderate rainfall, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall will lash South Gujarat and Saurashtra Kutch, including the coastal districts of Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbamndar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar,” IMD’s regional director Manorama Mohanty has said.

The rainfall activity is attributed to a low pressure area over central parts of Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring regions with the associated cyclonic circulation.

The state has recorded 117 mm total rainfall this monsoon season with a deficiency of 22 mm. On the day-wise forecast, Mohanty said, “Today, on July 5, South Gujarat region is expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall in Valsad along with Central Gujarat regions like Chhota Udepur.”

She further said Saurahstra will report heavy to very heavy rainfall for four days barring Wednesday with a less rainfall activity. “But from July 9 Suarashtra Kutch is also expected to get very heavy rainfall while coastal districts of Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar are likely to receive extremely heavy showers.”

From July 6 to July 8, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected along north Gujarat districts of Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar and Dahod.

“On July 8, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in South Gujarat like Valsad, Dang, while other districts might receive heavy to very heavy rainfall,” she said.

For the forecast of Ahmedabad district, the regional director stated that South Ahmedabad is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next five days.

Also, the IMD has sounded alert for fishermen against venturing into the sea till July 9 along the Gujarat coast. Due to squally weather winds blowing at a speed of 40-50 kmph, fishermen are advised not to go to the sea off the South Gujarat coast from Mul Dwarka, Veraval, Diu, Jafrdabad, Pipavav, Bhavnagar, Victor, Alang, Bharuch, Dahej, Magdalla and Daman along with North Gujarat coast including Jakhau, Mandvi Kucth, Mundra, Navlakhi, Jamnagar, Salaya, Okha and Porbandar from July 5 to July 9.