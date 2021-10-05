Expo explores why Ahmedabad is called ‘mecca of architecture’

Leading architects from Ahmedabad exhibited their works at CREDAI Ahmedabad House as part of the World Architecture Day celebrations Monday.

The first of its kind two-day exhibition, named “Ahmedabad Collective”, was organised by the Indian Institute of Architects. The city’s 20 architectural firms, including BV Doshi’s Vastu Shilpa, Dr Bimal Patel’s HCP, Parulben Zaveri’s Abhikram, Gurjit Matharoo’s Matharoo Associates, Associated Architects by Bhavik Nandi, Vatsal Joshi, Rizwan Kadri and Mayank Ghedia, and Modo Design by Arpan Shah, among others, showcased both their completed as well as ongoing projects in and outside Ahmedabad.

“This is the first attempt as a collective to be on a common platform and create awareness among the general public as to why Ahmedabad is called mecca of architecture in India. Despite being a small community of professionals, architects shape the city,” said IIA Ahmedabad Chapter Chairman Vatsal Joshi.

The exhibition also held a talk session for architecture students and aspirants with some of the participating architects.

IIA, the national body of architects, is a century-old organisation based in Mumbai with centres across India.