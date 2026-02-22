‘Explosives’ found on railway track near Vadodara city

The police found a bunch of around four fire-crackers placed on the railway track. (Express Photo)

DAYS AFTER a series of emails threatening bomb blasts in schools and courts of Gujarat – that later turned out to be hoax – a phone call on Saturday claiming that an “explosive” placed on the railway tracks of the Dedicated Freight Corridor near Vadodara city had the police on its toes again.

The police recovered “intentionally placed” firecrackers from the railway track near Angadh village and registered an FIR against unidentified persons for criminal conspiracy and rash and negligent act risking the lives of others.

Around 8 am, a railway employee spotted a “suspicious object” on the tracks and informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The RPF in turn alerted the Vadodara city police. Personnel from the Nandesari police station as well as senior police officers of Vadodara city, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), reached the spot.