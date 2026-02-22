‘Explosives’ found on railway track near Vadodara city

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
DAYS AFTER a series of emails threatening bomb blasts in schools and courts of Gujarat – that later turned out to be hoax – a phone call on Saturday claiming that an “explosive” placed on the railway tracks of the Dedicated Freight Corridor near Vadodara city had the police on its toes again.
The police recovered “intentionally placed” firecrackers from the railway track near Angadh village and registered an FIR against unidentified persons for criminal conspiracy and rash and negligent act risking the lives of others.
Around 8 am, a railway employee spotted a “suspicious object” on the tracks and informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The RPF in turn alerted the Vadodara city police. Personnel from the Nandesari police station as well as senior police officers of Vadodara city, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), reached the spot.
The police found a bunch of around four fire-crackers placed on the railway track. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams also collected samples. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1, Dr Jagdish Chavda told this newspaper that an FIR had been registered, considering the seriousness of the case.
DCP Chavda said, “The suspicious object (s) had been placed on the railway track near the Kotna-Angadh highway under the Navapura bridge… Primary probe has found a bunch of firecrackers, generally used for occasions. The firecrackers were used ones and the objects were cases left behind… but these were intentionally placed and therefore, the crime is serious as firecrackers are classified as explosives.”
Chavda added that while no link has been drawn between the placement of the firecrackers and the bomb hoax earlier this week, the police have registered an FIR as the railway line is functional and this could have resulted in an accident in case of contact with chemical or fuel tankers of goods trains.
“The FSL opinion on what was the explosive, or if it was only firecrackers, is awaited as a detailed probe will be done.”
The FIR was filed at Nandesari police station under Sections of the Indian Railway Act, 1989. for intent to cause damage or destruction of railway property (151), endangering the safety of persons traveling by railway through willful acts or omissions (153) as well as Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Sections for criminal conspiracy and for rash or negligent acts that endanger human life.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
MDD clarifies minority status approvals issued after Ajit Pawar's death were not post-death, but pending certificates due to technical glitches. Approvals were not arbitrary and underwent thorough verification. Controversy prompts review and detailed inquiry into process. Department cites technical issues and steps taken to resolve them.