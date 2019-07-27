Explained: What is the Naliya case

The state was taken by storm when a woman filed a complaint at Naliya police station in Kutch district in January, 2017 that she had been gang-raped by 10 persons, including four local BJP leaders, for more than a year. The woman, a native of Kutch but settled in Mumbai, had alleged in her complaint that one Shantilal Solanki had employed her in his LPG distribution agency in Naliya, and that he sexually assaulted her after inviting her to his home and spiking her glass of soft drink.

The woman said that Solanki’s friend Bharat Chauhan alias Bharat Darji and Vipul Thakkar, who were present at Solanki’s home, later took turns to rape her and film the assault. The accused later allegedly blackmailed her and forced her into a sex racket, threatening to make the video of her sexual assault public if she approached police.

Police later identified the accused as Shantilal Solanki, then convenor of the OBC (Other Backward Classes) cell of the Abdasa taluka unit of the BJP; Govind Parumalani, a secretary in BJP’s Gandhidham unit; and Vasant Bhanushali and Ajit Ramwani, both then sitting BJP councillors in Gandhidham municipality. The other accused were identified as Babba Sheth alias Vinod Thakkar (67) and his 35-year-old son Chetan, Solanki’s tailor friend Chauhan of Naliya, and Ashwin Thakkar, a property dealer in Nakhtrana town of Kutch.

The complainant later said that only nine persons had raped her. The BJP suspended its four leaders, and all the accused were arrested by a special investigation team (SIT) formed by Kutch (west) police and supervised by CID (crime). Police have not been able to trace Vipul Thakkar.

Days after the gang-rape case was registered, a man of Abdasa taluka who claimed to be the former husband of the woman filed two complaints against her in Naliya court, accusing her of cheating and extortion as well as criminal intimidation. The court ordered two FIRs against the woman. A few months later, the 21-year-old woman filed an affidavit in Gujarat High Court stating that BJP Councillor Vasant Bhanushali had not raped her. The Opposition Congress stalled proceedings of the Assembly over the issue, forcing the state government to order a judicial inquiry into the incident.

The SIT wanted to subject the accused to lie detector tests and brain electrical oscillation signature profiling of the accused. But a local court in Naliya rejected the SIT plea after the accused refused to consent for these tests.

Meanwhile, the victim turned hostile last July while deposing in the Bhuj sessions court, prompting the prosecutor to cross-examine her for three days.

Later on, the Gujarat High Court granted bail to three of the eight accused while the remaining five were released on bail by the Bhuj court subsequently. Presently, the prosecution is presenting evidence in the trial court in Bhuj.