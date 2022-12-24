Experts call for preparing next generation of wildlife enthusiasts

UNDERLINING THE need for sensitising people in general and preparing the next generation of wildlife enthusiasts and naturalists, wildlife experts and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working in the field called for expanding nature education activities with the help of government and civil society groups.

“Today, we all concerned and talking about conserving wildlife and our forests. But will happen to them in future if there are no people who express such concern and attachment? Therefore, we need to prepare the next generation of wildlifers and for doing that, nature education will have to be taken more seriously,” Pravan Vaghashiya, a young naturalist who runs NGO Vasundhara Nature Club in Junagadh.

Vaghashiya was addressing a gathering after receiving Wildlife Guardian Award at an event organised under the banner of Wildlife Guardians of Gujarat (WLGG), a forum functioning under the aegis of NGO Wildlife Conservation Trust (WLCT), Rajkot and supported by Asiatic Lion Protection Society (ALPS), at Malida village on the edge of Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary (GWLS).

Called Girnarni Godma Girni Vato (discussion about Gir forest in the foothill of Mount Ginrnar), the event was organised to felicitate NGOs and individuals working for wildlife conservation and nature education and discuss issues concerning Gir forest, the world’s only natural habitat for Gir lions.

Vaghasia complained about nature education camps having been truncated to one-day affair instead of three-day events, camp sites having fallen out of use and bird conservation not getting as much attention as lions and leopards.

Revtubha Raijada, who has been conducting nature education camps for more than three decades through NGO Sky Forest Youth Club (SFYC) agreed.

“Nature education camps have been reduced to picnics. During nature education camps, many resource persons today talk about what the usages of leaves and barks and root of trees instead of trying to show children the wider picture,” Raijada said.

The state government organises nature education camps in various protected forest areas as well as parks for free of cost for school children while NGOs also organise private camps.

Nature education camps in Gir had started in 1979 and the government had expanded the scope to other forest areas of the state later on.

Mahesh Singh, additional principal chief conservator of forests (APCCF) and member secretary of the Gujarat Ecology Commission said that the state government organises 1,000 nature education camps every year and this number will double from next year but added that more needs to be done.

“Thanks to a history of nature education, the activities are happening in Saurashtra but they need to be intensified in north and south Gujarat regions,” he said, adding, “Expanding nature education activities will have to be seen as a joint responsibility of government and society as government alone may not be able to cover all schools in the state,” he said.

Retired IFS officers DS Narve and Uday Vora, who were associated with nature education activities during their service also shared their views.

“Today’s conventional education is become so much examination-centric that majority of the students focus only on what is likely to be useful in writing examination like JEE and NEET. Therefore, we need to engage biology teachers and try make wildlife and nature relevant to these exams,” Vinod Pandya, a retired high school teacher from Rajkot suggested.

Vasundhra Nature Club, Rajhans Nature Club Trust, Bhavnagar, Sky Forest Youth Club, Keshod, Vadodara Canine Group, Nature Club Surat of Surat and Wild Saurashtra, Rajkot were felicitated by the WLGG.

Naturalists Vinod Pandya, Sheetal Surani, Vikram Gandhi, Bhavesh Trivedi, Ami Shrimali, Akash Bhatt, Kushal Vala, Dhaivat Hathi and Chiragbala Gosai were also felicitated WLGG president Bhushan Pandya and WCT president Kishor Kotecha and ALPS president Kamlesh Adhiya for their contribution to wildlife conservation and nature education.