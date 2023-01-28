scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Experts bat for human-centric, tech-inclusive approach for future of design

World Design Organization Board of Directors member Pradyumna Vyas said the world today is volatile and complex and therefore, the design approach needs to undergo a change.

A panel discussion on 'Cultural borrowing-appreciation/appropriation', was also held on the first day of ADW 4.0.
Experts called for a human-centric and technology-inclusive approach for the future of design at the Ahmedabad Design Week 4.0 (ADW) in Gandhinagar Friday.

“India has seen a rise of digital technology at a massive scale, making design inevitable. In fact, the government has recognised the importance of design and accordingly implemented initiatives to support the industry,” David Kusuma, President, World Design Organisation, said emphasising the future of design.

World Design Organization Board of Directors member Pradyumna Vyas said the world today is volatile and complex and therefore, the design approach needs to undergo a change. “With the advent of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics and big data, it is important to understand how to use them to solve the crucial 21st century problems the world faces today,” he said.

Cosmos Maya founder and chairman Ketan Mehta said, “Design and technology go hand in hand. While technology is dazzling and empowering, it is overwhelming and challenging – all at the same time. In the fast changing world, it is important to see how one can use design.”

Providing insights about his research on the QR Code, Masahiro Hara, the inventor of QR Code, said, “The QR code design took some 104 years to form. Designing efforts over the years have led us to design the QR Code in a way that it is used with utmost convenience. We are working on the design for a new QR code soon.” The event includes several speaker sessions and craft workshops, including those on blue pottery, namda, leather puppetry and brass cut, among others.

A panel discussion on ‘Cultural borrowing-appreciation/appropriation’, was also held on the first day of ADW 4.0. Experts including Daniel Boye, Tovi Sorga, and Shruti Kamath, co-founder and creative director at Athlos activewear, deliberated upon cultural appropriation in various spheres, including fashion and branding.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 00:35 IST
