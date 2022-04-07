Expert emphasises on recording all-cause mortality

The director of Indian Institute of Public Health Gandhinagar (IIPH-G), Dr Dileep Mavlankar, at a panel discussion on Wednesday implored that along with rising temperatures the corresponding all-cause mortality, all-cause hospitalisation, and other secondary data should also be recorded to draw a correlation on the impact of events such as heat wave.

Dr Mavlankar was speaking at a virtual panel event organised by Natural Resources Defence Council (NRDC) on ‘Building Climate Resilience for the Most Heat Vulnerable: Strengthening Preparedness and Response in India’.

The public health expert stated that no city in India reports daily all-cause mortality during summers, which they should.

“Like we report daily IMD forecasts, we should also report what is the total daily death toll of the day before,” he added.

“Along with mortality, what we also need to record are all-cause hospitalisation and ambulance pick-ups because these two data of a city are usually available on a daily basis and if we correlate (with heat wave period), we will see if we are seeing more hospitalisations during the heat wave,” he added.

Explaining that there are two types of heat strokes, exertional or direct heat stroke, caused by exposure to direct sunlight, and non-exertional or indirect heat stroke which can affect insidiously elderly and comorbid persons with rising temperatures even inside their homes, Dr Mavlankar said that while the former type comprises only about 10 per cent of the cases, the latter makes up the remaining 90 per cent.

“(In case of indirect heat stroke), old or co-morbid people’s kidney systems or other systems may get overloaded and they may die after two or three days. What we see as reported heat stroke cases is really the tip of the iceberg (as these are the fraction of direct heat stroke cases),” said Dr Mavlankar.

“We are not able to record most cases of indirect heat stroke because it is not easy to identify, they’re misclassified …Same thing happened in Europe and that is why they use all cause mortality or seven day average of all cause mortality to measure the impact of heat waves,” he added.

He also emphasised on the importance of gathering public health data to build an appropriate heat action plan, adding that without the health data, temperature data will have to be used as thresholds which is “not a good way” to develop a heat action plan.

Further highlighting the need for research and data, Dr Mavlankar added, “We can conduct physiological experiments to see how much additional heat the human body can tolerate and what mechanisms need to be done to adapt and reduce the impact of heat.”

Pointing out that except for four cities, where 10-20 stations of earth sciences’ departments are located, most cities record temperature through the IMD system which is usually located on the outskirts of the city, which fails to factor in the question of “urban heat”.

“What we are missing is the impact of the ‘urban heat island effect’. So if the IMD temperature (based on as recorded on the outskirts) is showing as 43 degree Celsius, the centre of the city will be two to three degrees hotter,” he said.

Dr Mavlankar also advocated that work standards should be defined as it is in developed countries to ensure workers’ safety since heat waves can also lead to the loss of income and productivity.