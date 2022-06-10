Experiences drawn from Gujarat’s healthcare sector now benefiting the poor across country: Modi

Stating that schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Mission Indradhanush and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana have all been inspired from Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said experiences drawn from his home state’s healthcare sector were now benefiting the poor across the country.

“During the last eight years, in order to make the health sector of the country better, we have stressed on a holistic approach. We have not only tried to modernise the healthcare services, but also connected behavioural issues like better nutrition and clean lifestyle to preventive healthcare. The effort is to save the poor and the middle class from diseases and thus limit the spending on treatment,” said Modi after inaugurating a 500-bed multispeciality hospital within the AM Naik Healthcare Campus at Navsari in south Gujarat. The campus is named after L&T group chairman AM Naik.

Citing several examples of healthcare initiatives taken in Gujarat, Modi narrated how these schemes launched during his tenure as chief minister benefited weaker sections of society. “In Gujarat, health infrastructure has improved and health indicators are steadily improving. In the third Sustainable Development Goals Index, Gujarat has topped the country. When I was the chief minister of Gujarat, we had undertaken several measures to take healthcare to the poor. Those experiences are now benefiting the poor across the country,” he said.

The comments come at a time when Opposition parties, especially the Aam Aadmi Party, have been talking about the drawbacks of the healthcare and education systems in the poll-bound state. “We had created a roadmap for “Swasth Gujarat, Ujwal Gujarat” and through the Mukhyamantri Amrutam Yojana, we had provided upto Rs 2 lakh’s worth of free healthcare to the poor. The experiences from this scheme led to the creation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana that provided Rs 5 lakh’s worth of free healthcare to the poor,” Modi told the gathering largely consisting of officials from L&T and the Nirali Memorial Trust, which manages the AM Naik Healthcare Campus.

The prime minister said that under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, more than 40 lakh poor patients had been provided treatment worth Rs 7,000 crore.

“Gujarat’s Chiranjeevi and Khilkhilat schemes were expanded across the country as Mission Indradhanush and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.” Modi said, adding that last year 3 lakh women were covered under the Matru Vandana Yojana. “Crores have been deposited in the bank accounts of these women so that they can take care of their nutritional needs during pregnancy. Similarly under the Mission Indradhanush, lakhs of children have been vaccinated in Gujarat,” he added.

Modi also said 14 lakh pregnant mothers had benefited under the Chiranjeevi Yojana launched when he was chief minister. He also narrated how old 108 ambulances were modified to carry mothers and newborns from hospitals to homes under the “Khilkhilat scheme” “Through this scheme we also ensured that the health of newborns continues to be monitored even after they reach homes,” he added.

Talking about how the Gujarat Cancer Research Institute in Ahmedabad has more than doubled its capacity to 1,000 beds and how the Kidney Institute in the same city was being modernised and expanded, Modi said, “During last 20 years (of BJP rule), the health sector of Gujarat achieved new milestones. Remarkable work has been done for creating health infrastructure in cities and villages. Thousands of health centres have been formed in rural areas, primary healthcare centres have been built, 600 Deendayal Ayushadalayas have been built in cities. In the government hospitals in Gujarat, facilities for providing advanced treatment for diseases like cancer exist.” He also said how smaller cities like Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Vadodara have modern facilities for treating cancer.

Modi also said the facilities for training paramedics and nurses had increased manyfold in Gujarat and that Rajkot was now seeing the construction of the AIIMS. “The number of medical colleges has risen to more than 30. Earlier, the state had just 1,100 MBBS seats. Today it has increased and has almost touched 6,000 seats,” he said.

Apart from the multispeciality hospital, Modi also virtually inaugurated a centre of excellence encompassing a skill-building centre, primary, secondary and higher secondary schools at Kharel village in Navsari district.