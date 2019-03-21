Expedite journalist murder probe, Gujarat Media Club writes to DGP

As the police has hit a wall in the investigations into the mysterious death of television journalist Chirag Patel, the Gujarat Media Club (GMC), a representative body of media professionals in Gujarat, voiced its concern in a memorandum submitted to Director General of Police Shivanand Jha on Wednesday.

The GMC said in its letter that it took a strong stand on such crimes against journalists. “Through this letter, we place before you our collective urge (requesting you) to fast-track the investigations and take the required measures to identify and capture the perpetrators of this heinous act and bring them to justice.”

Speaking of the investigation, DCP Akshayraj Makvana said, “We have not received the FSL (Forensic Science Lab) report yet and the search for the (journalist’s missing) phone is underway.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Makvana had said, “While we believe that there’s a 70-80 per cent chance of this case being that of a suicide, we are also considering murder since the deceased’s phone is missing.”