Ex-minister and Co-op veteran dies

Popatlal Moolshankar Vyas,former home minister of Gujarat and a veteran leader in co-operatives sector,died in Surat early Saturday. He was 94.

Born on December 19,1918,Vyas joined the co-operative movement prior to his election to the Legislative Assembly in 1975 on a Janata Party ticket from Surat. He was made home minister when late Babubhai Jasbhai Patel was chief minister.

Vyas had served as director in various co-operative organisations including the Gujarat State Co-operative Bank and National Institute of Co-operative Management.

Expressing shock over his demise,Ahmed Patel,political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi,said his death has created a vacuum in the co-operative sector.

Vyas had also set up Akhand Anand Vidya Bhavan in 1983 and went on to establish Akhandanand Arts and Commerce College in Surat in 1992.

