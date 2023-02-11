scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

Exhibition on 100 women social reformers of Bombay Presidency commences at Ahmedabad’s Shanti Sadan 

"The  exhibition talks about the women of the Bombay Presidency who worked for social change a hundred years ago " stated Neeta Premchand, the curator of the exhibition, in an official press release.

The exhibition was also attended by Shailaja Kalelkar Parikh, grand-daughter of Acharya Kakasaheb Kalelkar, an Indian activist and social reformer. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Listen to this article
Exhibition on 100 women social reformers of Bombay Presidency commences at Ahmedabad’s Shanti Sadan 
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

‘Changemakers: The Extraordinary Lives of Ordinary Women in the Bombay Presidency’—an exhibition showcasing the lives and works of hundred women who broke societal prejudices a century ago—was inaugurated at Shanti Sadan in Mirzapur area of Ahmedabad on Friday.

“The  exhibition talks about the women of the Bombay Presidency who worked for social change a hundred years ago. We assumed that women liberation started in Europe, but it started in India too, and in a completely different way. The men were the ones who helped their wives and daughters to get education and discover their own freedom,” stated Neeta Premchand, the curator of the exhibition, in an official press release.

The exhibition was also attended by Shailaja Kalelkar Parikh, grand-daughter of Acharya Kakasaheb Kalelkar, an Indian activist and social reformer.

More from Ahmedabad

Parikh told the Indian Express, “We knew something of the history but nothing like this, it is so well thought out. Little clips, films that are shot, capture the spirit of the era and the heritage that these wonderful women have left for us.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission an...
UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission an...
Adani rout hits $120 billion as MSCI move raises outflow concern
Adani rout hits $120 billion as MSCI move raises outflow concern
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-02-2023 at 01:39 IST
Next Story

Despite price cap, enough tankers to supply Russian crude to India

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close