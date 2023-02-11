Exhibition on 100 women social reformers of Bombay Presidency commences at Ahmedabad’s Shanti Sadan 

‘Changemakers: The Extraordinary Lives of Ordinary Women in the Bombay Presidency’—an exhibition showcasing the lives and works of hundred women who broke societal prejudices a century ago—was inaugurated at Shanti Sadan in Mirzapur area of Ahmedabad on Friday.

“The exhibition talks about the women of the Bombay Presidency who worked for social change a hundred years ago. We assumed that women liberation started in Europe, but it started in India too, and in a completely different way. The men were the ones who helped their wives and daughters to get education and discover their own freedom,” stated Neeta Premchand, the curator of the exhibition, in an official press release.

The exhibition was also attended by Shailaja Kalelkar Parikh, grand-daughter of Acharya Kakasaheb Kalelkar, an Indian activist and social reformer.

Parikh told the Indian Express, “We knew something of the history but nothing like this, it is so well thought out. Little clips, films that are shot, capture the spirit of the era and the heritage that these wonderful women have left for us.”