Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Exclude rapists, murderers from remission policy: Womens’ body

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, Gujarat Mahila Manch suggested that “the next time a political party comes asking for vote”, women must question them on the status of their resolution.

In a convention by the Gujarat Mahila Manch held at Gujarat Vidyapith in Ahmedabad Saturday, 20 different organisations working for women’s rights passed a 12-point resolution which includes demand to ovrehaul the remission policy “to exclude rapists and murderers from seeking and being granted pardon.”

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 12:25:16 am
