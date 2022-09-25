Exclude rapists, murderers from remission policy: Womens’ body

In a convention by the Gujarat Mahila Manch held at Gujarat Vidyapith in Ahmedabad Saturday, 20 different organisations working for women’s rights passed a 12-point resolution which includes demand to ovrehaul the remission policy “to exclude rapists and murderers from seeking and being granted pardon.”

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, Gujarat Mahila Manch suggested that “the next time a political party comes asking for vote”, women must question them on the status of their resolution.