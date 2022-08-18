scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Excess deaths in Gujarat double official Covid-19 mortality during first wave: Study

The researchers from the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, US, and collaborators used data from civil death registers from 90 of 162 municipalities across Gujarat, to estimate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all-cause mortality.

Over 30 Covid-19 deaths for sixth day as new cases near 9k in GujaratA patient is taken to the Covid-19 ward of civil hospital in Asarwa on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The number of excess deaths across 90 of Gujarat’s 162 municipalities from March 2020 to April 2021 were double the state’s official COVID-19 mortality numbers for the period, according to a study.

Excess mortality is defined as the increase in observed death counts compared to expected mortality.

The researchers from the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, US, and collaborators used data from civil death registers from 90 of 162 municipalities across Gujarat, to estimate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all-cause mortality.

The study, published on Tuesday in the journal PLOS Global Public Health, estimated excess mortality over the course of the pandemic from March 2020 to April 2021.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...Premium
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...

“We estimated 21,300 excess deaths across these 90 municipalities in this period, representing a 44 per cent increase over the expected baseline,” the authors of the study noted.

“The vast majority of these excess deaths likely represent direct deaths from COVID-19 in the absence of any other known catastrophe,” they said.

During this period, the official government data reported 10,098 deaths attributable to COVID-19 for the entire Gujarat, the researchers said.

Advertisement

The researchers said a small percentage of these numbers would include deaths from the indirect impact of the pandemic, and from causes unrelated to the pandemic.

The sharpest increase in deaths was observed in late April 2021, with an estimated 678 per cent increase in mortality from expected counts.

The study found the highest increase in mortality was seen in the 40 to 65 age group relative to the other age groups.

Advertisement

Based on the 2011 census, the excess mortality estimate for these 90 municipalities represents approximately at least 8 per cent of the population, the researchers said.

It exceeds the official COVID-19 death count for the entire state of Gujarat, even before the Delta wave of the pandemic in India peaked in May 2021, they said.

Prior studies have concluded that true pandemic-related mortality in India greatly exceeds official counts.

The Union health ministry has over the past year challenged such estimates and the underlying estimation methodology.

“This study, using data directly from the first point of official death registration data recording, provides incontrovertible evidence of the high excess mortality in Gujarat from March 2020 to April 2021,” the authors said.

More from Ahmedabad
Advertisement

In addition to Harvard University, the team also included researchers from National Foundation for India, New Delhi, Stanford University School of Medicine, and University of California, Berkeley, US.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 05:12:52 pm
Next Story

Tamil scholar, orator Nellai Kannan dies at 77

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

4

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

5

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

Featured Stories

'Is this how justice ends?': Bilkis Bano’s question should haunt the Indi...
'Is this how justice ends?': Bilkis Bano’s question should haunt the Indi...
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Explained: Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka'...
Explained: Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka'...
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartit...
Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartit...
India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189
1st ODI LIVE

India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189

Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car
Savarkar photo row

Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead
Explained

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
Thiruchitrambalam review

This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Is it OK to take zinc and magnesium together? Doctor answers

Is it OK to take zinc and magnesium together? Doctor answers

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement