Exam paper leak suspected at Gujarat Ayurved University

DAYS AFTER the protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against exam paper leaks ended with the resignation of senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister, now a suspected paper leak instance has surfaced at the Gujarat Ayurved University (GAU) in Jamnagar.

The leak is suspected to be linked to the ‘Shalya Tantra-1’ paper and the examination that took place on July 20. Several questions included in the paper were allegedly circulated on a messaging platform and came to the attention of the university administration later the same day.

Drawing attention to the matter and quoting a news report, former union minister and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote in a post on X, “Another day another paper leak – this time in the Gujarat Ayurveda University, Jamnagar. This is not an exception. Gujarat has witnessed 34 paper leaks between 2014 and 2024. The GPSC Chief Officer’s Paper in 2014, Talati Paper in 2015 and 2016, the TAT -Teacher Paper, Mukhya Sevika Paper, Nayab Chitnis Paper and Lokarakshak Dal Paper in 2018, the Non-Secretariat Clerk Exam in 2019, the Head Clerk, DGVCL Vidyut Assistant and Sub Auditor Exams in 2021, the Forest Guard Exam in 2022 and the Junior Clerk exam in 2023 were all leaked. Even the infamous UP police recruitment examination leak of 2024 was orchestrated from Ahmedabad. Gujarat under the BJP has become the “epicentre of all paper leaks in India.”