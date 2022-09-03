scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Ex-serviceman held for ‘abusive’ social media posts against BJP MLA in Gujarat

Based on a complaint filed by MLA Babubhai Bokhiria, the former minister of agriculture and fisheries, one Lakhanashi Odedara was arrested on Friday, a Kamla Baug police station official said.

A case was registered under sections 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code, he added. (Representational image)

An ex-Army jawan was arrested for allegedly abusing and threatening a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Gujarat on social media, police said on Saturday.

Odedara, a former Army personnel, hails from a nearby Shishali village.

“Odedara was arrested after some persons pointed out to Porbandar MLA Bokhiria that he had used abusive language against him on Facebook,” the official said.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 10:53:47 am
