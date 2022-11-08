Ex-IPS officer Vanzara launches political outfit, calls BJP corrupt, inefficient

Former IPS officer DG Vanzara on Tuesday launched a political party — Praja Vijay Paksh — with a view to merge dharmsatta (theocr-acy) with rajsatta (political power).

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Vanzara claimed that the party will be a political alternative to the BJP that, through 27 years of being in power in Gujarat, has become “inefficient and corrupt because of a single-party dominance”.

The former IPS officer also blamed the BJP for “ignoring demands by saadhu-sant (seers )”.

Terming the Morbi bridge collapse as an “administrative failure” and a “human-caused tragedy”, Vanzara said, “Morbi tragedy is a human-caused tragedy, reflecting on the level of corruption. The bridge was fine for 150 years but after renovation on the fifth day, it collapsed. It happened because those who were not fit to undertake the work and the precautions that must have been taken, were not taken…”

Clarifying that his party is “Hindutvawadi” and adding that Gujarat “does not accept non-Hindutvawadi options”, Vanzara said that the party will contest from all 182 seats.

“Since 27 years there’s been BJP rule and a situation has arisen where one party dominance system is in place. As a result corruption is taking place… For people’s development one party dominance cannot hold… BJP only believes in rajsatta. We believe instead that there should be dharmsatta with rajsatta. BJP doesn’t abide by rajsatta and as a result mahima (glory) of dharm (religion) and sant sadhu (seers) is not there,” he added.

Vanzara had remained in jail for around eight years for the alleged fake encounters which took place when he was a serving police officer in the state.

Dismissing media queries on whether his political outfit launch comes on the back of being denied ticket by BJP to contest the Assembly polls, Vanzara said, “This is an ideology issue, not a ticket issue….”