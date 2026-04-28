Ex-IPS officer Manoj Ninama loses Aravalli panchayat poll weeks after joining BJP

Former IPS officer Manoj Ninama officially joined the BJP in Gujarat on 9 April . (Source: File)

Former Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Manoj Ninama, who recently joined the BJP after taking voluntary retirement, lost the Odh District Panchayat seat in Shamlaji taluka of Aravalli district.

The 59-year-old had retired from service on 7 April and joined the saffron party on 9 April 2026 , just hours before being named its candidate from Odh. Ninama was among the 30 candidates named by the BJP for the Aravalli District Panchayat elections.

Congress candidate Suresh Ninama wins by a margin of 2744 seats against BJP candidate and retired IPS officer Manoj Ninama